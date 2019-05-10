Nearly $20,000 in Gifts to be Awarded to Organizations Serving Local African-American and Black Communities

The Masala Giving Circle in 2017. Image: Courtesy Photo

On Wednesday, May 15, from 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m., the Masala Giving Circle, a philanthropic organization of African-American women, will hold its annual grant awards ceremony at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

Nearly $20,000 will be provided to four organizations with missions to improve the quality of life for African-Americans in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The grantees will be awarded to the following organizations:

We Care Manatee, supporting breast health care for black women: $8,858

DIVAS of Sarasota, Inc., a mentoring and leadership program for female students in grades seven to 10, to support a college experience program: $5,352

Hope Family Services, to provide multicultural hair products for victims and survivors of domestic violence: $2,500

J5 Experience, Inc., a youth and adult female empowerment organization to provide a self-image program for youth leaders called “The Dream Experience”: $1,462

The Masala Giving Circle was formed more than five years ago through the Community Foundation of Sarasota County by a diverse group of professional African-American women with a common passion for giving back, helping others, and creating positive change in the African-American community of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Since its founding, the Masala Giving Circle has awarded nearly $60,000 to the community.

“Masala Giving Circle exists to promote economic and personal empowerment in our community,” says Marilyn Thompson, the group's president. “Since our inception, our giving philosophy has been to carry on traditions of support passed down through African ancestry and do our part to make the African-American communities stronger and more self-sustainable.”