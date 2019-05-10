City Launches 'Sarasota in Motion' Master Public Transportation Plan

The City of Sarasota invites residents to get involved with "Sarasota in Motion," its first citywide transportation master plan.

Sarasota in Motion will serve as a playbook for how the city invests in transportation infrastructure, and how it achieves the community’s long-term quality of life goals.

As part of the effort, City staff will host lunchtime and evening public "visioning workshops" on Tuesday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bayfront Community Center (803 N. Tamiami Trail) and 5-7 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (1845 34th St.).

City residents are also encouraged to complete the initial Sarasota in Motion online survey, now open at sarasotainmotion.com. The survey asks about citizens’ use of and priorities for Sarasota’s transportation system. It will be open through the end of June.

“It’s important that we hear from as many residents and visitors as possible as we formulate a holistic transportation plan for the city, how people get around and improvements that can be made,” says planning director Steve Cover. “At the end of this process, we’ll be prioritizing projects and recommendations that will shape what transportation and mobility in Sarasota will look like over the next 25 years.”

For more information on the transportation master plan, or to subscribe to the Sarasota in Motion email list for future updates and events, visit sarasotainmotion.com or email sarasotainmotion@sarasotafl.gov.