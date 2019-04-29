Sarasota Kennel Club Will Hold Last Live Greyhound Races on May 4

The Sarasota Kennel Club will host its last day of live greyhound racing on May 4, 2019.

In the November midterm elections, sixty-nine percent of Florida citizens voted to ban dog racing, giving the Sarasota Kennel Club and the other dog tracks in the state until Jan. 1, 2021, before they need to shut down. There are 17 dog tracks in the country, and 11 of them are in Florida.

The last day of racing celebration will include a Kentucky Derby party; the kennel club is the only place in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties to wager on the derby. The celebration will include live music from the Billy Lyon Band, food and drink stations, raffles and feature a Derby Day hat contest. Doors will open at 9:00am and the first race will begin at 12:30pm.

Sarasota's Collins family has been operating the Sarasota Kennel Club for 75 years, since 1944. After May 4, the club will continue to offer live simulcast horse and dog racing from around the country. One Eyed Jack’s poker room will continue to be open 7 days a week.