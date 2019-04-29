  1. News & City Life
  History

Flashback: Nokomis Beach Pavilion

Sarasota County’s first beach pavilion was built in 1954.

By Kay Kipling 4/29/2019 at 5:09pm Published in the May 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

May is Historic Preservation Month, and while every historian knows the challenges of saving landmark buildings, now and then a success story comes along. That’s the case with the Nokomis Beach Pavilion, Sarasota County’s first beach pavilion, built in 1954. It was designed for its site on Casey Key Road by Jack West, a member of the Sarasota School of Architecture, in minimalist midcentury modern style, and welcomed generations of beachgoers with its paved plaza, fountain and bathhouse of stacked Ocala block. By the early 2000s, the pavilion badly needed restoration, and in 2008 finally received it—designed again by architect West.

