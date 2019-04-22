Suncoast Boat Show Returns to Marina Jack

Attendees at a previous Suncoast Boat Show at Marina Jack. Image: Forest Johnson

The 37th annual Suncoast Boat Show will pop up along the waters of Marina Jack (2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota) this weekend.

The show draws a varied selection of powerboats in water and on land; this year, almost 400 power boats will be on display. This year will also feature exhibits, special events and educational activities, including marine seminars and youth fishing clinics. Children in attendance will receive a free rod and reel. The show will also feature almost 65,000 square feet of dock space.

The show runs April 26-28, 2019; hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 26 and 27, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 28. Tickets are $15 for adults; children 15 and under are free.