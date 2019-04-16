Sarasota Memorial Breaks Ground on New Cancer Tower

A rendering of SMH's new Cancer Institute. Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) broke ground on its new oncology tower, the heart of its Cancer Institute, on Tuesday. SMH staff, physicians and cancer patients and survivors gathered on the site to learn more about the project.

When it opens in 2021, the eight-story tower will offer a healing, patient-centered place for cancer patients who need surgical intervention or an inpatient stay. The tower will have nine new operating rooms, including robotic surgery suites; two upper floors with 56 private suites dedicated for hospitalized cancer patients; and an array of navigation, counseling and support services. The tower will have its own entrance and reception area, but connect to the main hospital on multiple levels, ensuring critical 24/7-access to Sarasota Memorial’s comprehensive range of diagnostic, medical and emergency care services.

SMH is investing $220 million in the first two phases of the Cancer Institute and is in preliminary planning for a third phase, a cancer pavilion to house a full array of outpatient services and care.