  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Sports

In the Driver's Seat

Bradenton’s Ali Murdock is the NHL’s Only Female Zamboni Driver

This season the 26-year-old Lakewood Ranch High School grad has been the only woman driving a Zamboni for an NHL team.

By Hannah Wallace 4/15/2019 at 6:23pm

Ali Murdock

Image: Rob Crosby

As the NHL-best Tampa Bay Lightning head into this month’s Stanley Cup playoffs, Bradenton’s Ali Murdock has been keeping the team on firm footing. This season the 26-year-old Lakewood Ranch High School grad has been the only woman driving a Zamboni for an NHL team.

A lifelong Lightning fan, Murdock began skating at Ellenton Ice and Sports at age 6 and played competitive travel ice hockey through high school.

“I always knew I wanted to work for the Lightning,” she says.

In 2015, she attended a Lightning hockey camp and turned heads with her skating ability. A staffer offered her a job on Tampa’s Amalie Arena Ice Crew shoveling snow during commercial breaks at Lightning games.

Murdock immersed herself in the intricacies of NHL ice maintenance. “Bad ice conditions put players at risk,” she says. The job is especially tough in hot, humid Florida, and gets even tougher during the early summer playoff runs.

As part of the Ice Crew’s complicated game-day system, two Zambonis (brand-name ice-resurfacing machines) are driven in choreographed laps during intermissions to prepare the ice for the upcoming period.

After practicing for three years, Murdock made her home-game Zamboni-driving debut during last year’s NHL playoffs, in front of more than 20,000 screaming fans. “I was extremely nervous,” she admits, but credits her bosses and her crewmates for supporting her.

This season, she’s been a regular fixture behind the wheel. A March ESPN.com article lauded her as the league’s only female Zam driver, though Murdock isn’t too wrapped up in the distinction. “It’s a dream job for a lot of people—including myself,” she says.

Filed under
hockey
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Coldplay

Publix Is Now Carrying SorBabes, a Sorbet Brand With a Sarasota Connection

04/15/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Do the wave

New Main Street Coffee Shop Opens

04/12/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

What's going on

A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events

04/10/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Cold chillin'

Five Great Ice Cream Shops

04/09/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

In the Driver's Seat

Bradenton’s Ali Murdock is the NHL’s Only Female Zamboni Driver

04/15/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Red Carpet

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox. Why?

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A 1926 Sears Roebuck Home in Laurel Park

04/15/2019 By Robert Plunket

🌳

City of Sarasota's Community Canopy Program Returns

04/15/2019 Photography by Staff

Groundbreaking

Halfacre Construction Breaks Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Veterinary Clinic

04/10/2019 Photography by Staff

Real Estate

Neal Communities Reports Robust First Quarter Sales

04/09/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Home Sales Hit Record Levels in Q1

04/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Downtown Sarasota's Hotel Ranola Sold for $2.9 Million

04/05/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Red Carpet

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Closing Night Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Whiskey Obsession Festival Grand Tasting

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Visible Men Academy's Shine On!

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

The Ringling Blossoms Garden Party

04/15/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals

04/15/2019 By Staff

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Breaks Ground on Venice Hospital

04/08/2019 By Staff

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe