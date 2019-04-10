A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events

Thursday, April 11

Celebrate the season at the first Wine Walk in Venice this year. Grab a bunch of wine enthusiasts and head to downtown Venice to experience over 30 varieties of wine. Starting at 5 p.m., it's the perfect opportunity to tour the historic area and enjoy delicious wine. Get tickets here.

Saturday, April 13

Long Table touts itself as a celebration of cars, cuisine and Bradenton history. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy two locally sourced meals at a 100-foot-long table surrounded by 150 car enthusiasts. Hosted by Realize Bradenton, proceeds from the events will benefit the Bradenton Farmer's Market. Get tickets here.

Saturday, April 13

Starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club, this brunch will include a panel of women making significant contributions to the whiskey industry. Co-hosted by the Black Bourbon Society, each ticket includes a meal, whiskies and a commemorative Tervis tumbler. Get tickets here.

Sunday, April 14

Can't get enough of the brand-new season of the hit HBO show? Starting at 6 p.m., Melange is serving up a Games of Thrones-inspired meal and cocktail pairing. The menu changes each Sunday, so no week's menu remains the same. We may be headed into summer, but winter is definitely still coming. Find more information here.

Sunday, April 14

It's time to dig out those beloved family recipes for a chili cook-off. Starting at noon at Peggy's Coral in Palmetto, you can enter your chili into the competition to win a cash prize. There will also be live performances, vendors and music all day long. Find more information here.