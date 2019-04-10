What's going on
A Chili Cook-Off, a Whiskey Brunch and More Top Food and Drink Events
This week's calendar includes a Game of Thrones-inspired meal at Melange and Venice's first Wine Walk of the year.
Wine Walk
Thursday, April 11
Celebrate the season at the first Wine Walk in Venice this year. Grab a bunch of wine enthusiasts and head to downtown Venice to experience over 30 varieties of wine. Starting at 5 p.m., it's the perfect opportunity to tour the historic area and enjoy delicious wine. Get tickets here.
Long Table at Jake's Automotive
Saturday, April 13
Long Table touts itself as a celebration of cars, cuisine and Bradenton history. Starting at 6:30 p.m., enjoy two locally sourced meals at a 100-foot-long table surrounded by 150 car enthusiasts. Hosted by Realize Bradenton, proceeds from the events will benefit the Bradenton Farmer's Market. Get tickets here.
Women of Whiskey Brunch
Saturday, April 13
Starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club, this brunch will include a panel of women making significant contributions to the whiskey industry. Co-hosted by the Black Bourbon Society, each ticket includes a meal, whiskies and a commemorative Tervis tumbler. Get tickets here.
Game of Thrones Sundays
Sunday, April 14
Can't get enough of the brand-new season of the hit HBO show? Starting at 6 p.m., Melange is serving up a Games of Thrones-inspired meal and cocktail pairing. The menu changes each Sunday, so no week's menu remains the same. We may be headed into summer, but winter is definitely still coming. Find more information here.
Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser
Sunday, April 14
It's time to dig out those beloved family recipes for a chili cook-off. Starting at noon at Peggy's Coral in Palmetto, you can enter your chili into the competition to win a cash prize. There will also be live performances, vendors and music all day long. Find more information here.