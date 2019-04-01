  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Transportation

Gotcha Expands Service to St. Armands Circle

Gotcha's service area now includes South Lido and Mote Marine Laboratory.

By Staff 4/1/2019 at 9:35am

Gotcha's service has expanded to St. Armands Circle.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Gotcha, the electric ride-sharing service currently operating in downtown Sarasota, has expanded its service area to St. Armands Circle—all the way to South Lido and Mote Marine Laboratory. 

Gotcha’s operates seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The cost to ride anywhere within the service area is $3 per passenger. Riders can request a ride through the Gotcha app or flag down a Gotcha vehicle on the street. Gotcha’s fleet includes six-passenger, 100 percent electric vehicles, as well as one ADA-accessible wheelchair accessible vehicle. 

“Gotcha is re-imagining the ride share industry with point-to-point electric vehicles and an unparalleled rider experience,” says Sean Flood, CEO and founder of Gotcha. “Our goal is to reduce the number of single-use vehicles on the road by offering a shared, sustainable micro-transit solution for the city of Sarasota.”

