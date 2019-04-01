Buchanan Staff Announces Mobile Office Hours in Manatee County

Vern Buchanan Image: Courtesy Photo

Congressman Vern Buchanan has announced that a member of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Manatee County in April. Constituents with questions, comments or concerns regarding federal matters are encouraged to attend the office hours to share their views or seek assistance.

Buchanan’s field representative, Gary Tibbetts, will be available to meet with area residents on the following dates:

April 10, 2019: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch

Manatee County Chamber Office, 4215 Concept Court, Bradenton, FL 34211

April 11, 2019: 10 a.m-12 p.m.

City of Palmetto

City Hall Building, 516 8th Ave, Palmetto, FL 34221

April 12, 2019: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

City of Anna Maria, City Hall Building

10005 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, FL 34216

April 12, 2019: 1-3 p.m.

Town of Longboat Key, Town Hall Building

501 Bay Isle Road, Longboat Key, FL 34228

To make an appointment in advance, please call (941) 747-9081.