International Youth Baseball Tournament Coming to Sarasota, Bradenton

A top youth international baseball event will be held in Sarasota and Bradenton in September 2021, when the 30th edition of the U-18 Baseball World Cup will take place. The tournament will feature top players between the ages of 16 and 18 from 12 countries. All 50 U-18 World Cup games will be played at either Sarasota's Ed Smith Stadium or Bradenton's LECOM Park.