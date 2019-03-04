Ophthalmology Practice to Perform Free Surgeries for 100 Patients in Need

The ophthalmology practice Center for Sight is currently accepting applications for free cataract surgeries through its Mission Cataract program. During the annual event, Center for Sight performs 100 free surgeries for individuals who have no health insurance or other means to pay for treatment. The program is delivered in partnership with the ASCRS Foundation and Operation Sight. To qualify for treatment through Mission Cataract, potential patients must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien, they cannot have insurance or be enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid and they must be living at or below the poverty guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Find more info online.