  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: March 28-April 3

Free Music in the Park with Passerine and more.

By Ilene Denton 3/28/2019 at 8:54am

Union Tanguera & Kate Weare

Image: K. Chang

Union Tanguera & Kate Weare

March 29-30

Tango meets contemporary dance in this Ringling Museum's New Stages presentation, when the French-Argentine tango company joins forces with the New York-based Kate Weare Company for Sin Salida (The Embrace).

 

 

JoAnn Falletta

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Concert Association

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

April 3

Conductor JoAnn Falletta—hailed by The New York Times as “one of the brightest stars of symphonic music in America”—brings the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to the Van Wezel as part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series. Piano soloist Fabio Bidini will perform Brahm’s Piano Concerto No. 2

 

Music in the Park at the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Image: Courtesy Realize Bradenton

Music in the Park

March 29

Realize Bradenton’s free outdoor concert series at the Bradenton Riverwalk continues Friday evening with the folk and bluegrass ensemble, Passerine. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase dinner—proceeds benefit Realize Bradenton’s youth, art and music programs.

 

Guillermo Figueroa

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra Discoveries Series: Music of the Americas

March 31

Shorter, more accessible works by classical music composers is the idea behind the orchestra’s Discovery series, which concludes with Latin American and American pieces like Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Codero’s Ínsula tropical and Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Guillermo Figueroa is the guest conductor.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Classical Music

Sarasota Orchestra Discovery Series: Music of the Americas

From $25 Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Orchestra presents a variety of classical music from Latin America and the United States.

Concerts

Music in the Park

Free Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion

A free outdoor concert series at Bradenton's Riverwalk, sponsored by Realize Bradenton.

Classical Music

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Part of the Sarasota Concert Association 2019 Great Performers Series.

Dance

Union Tanguera & Kate Weare / Sin Salida

Historic Asolo Theater

A Ringling Museum Art of Performance presentation.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cluck cluck

New Chicken Restaurant Opens Downtown

03/26/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Noodling around

Four Great Ramen Spots

03/26/2019 By Judi Gallagher

The politics of pours

Black Bourbon Society Founder Participating in Next Month's Whiskey Obsession Festival

03/25/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

FST and Playwright Mark St. Germain Present World Premiere: Wednesday's Child

10:19am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: March 28-April 3

8:54am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Full plate

A Brewery Trolley Tour, a Wine Walk and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Retail

Average Easter Spending Expected to Reach $151

03/26/2019 By Staff

BUSINESS OF FASHION

Fashion Mega-Influencer Blair Eadie Has Made Sarasota Her Second Home

03/14/2019 By Megan McDonald

Spring Things

The Sarasota School of Architecture Meets Classic Fashion in J. McLaughlin's Spring Catalog

03/11/2019 By Mana Gale

Trend Report

Let Pantone's Color of the Year Brighten Your Life

02/28/2019 By Megan McDonald

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

02/26/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Down in February

11:16am By Staff

Real estate

TreeUmph! Co-Founder Joins Lakewood Ranch Real Estate Office

10:16am By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Design

New Program Aims to Encourage Historic Preservation in Newtown

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Former Rockettes Performer Joins Bradenton Real Estate Office

03/27/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Up, Condo Sales Down in February

03/25/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Nonprofits

Realize Bradenton Hires New Creative Content Manager

11:03am By Staff

Manufacturing

Door and Window Maker Names New Chief Financial Officer

10:20am By Staff

Limelight

Glasser Schoenbaum Collaboration Celebration Luncheon

03/27/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Almost at the finish line

Recap: MTV's Siesta Key Season 2, Episode 11: 'I Want Him (Without the Cheating)'

03/27/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts

Artist Retreat Executive Director Will Retire

03/27/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Education Foundation Picks New Manager for Scholarship Programs

03/27/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Recognized for Customer Service

03/01/2019 By Staff

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Mental health

Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

10:53am By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Health care

New Headquarters for Medical Sales Company Completed

03/26/2019 By Staff

Beyond the tremors

Parkinson's Expert on What the Latest Research Is Telling Us About the Disease

03/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Health care

Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

03/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Foundation Awards $100,000 Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research

03/15/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe