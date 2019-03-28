Your Top 4 Things to Do: March 28-April 3

Union Tanguera & Kate Weare Image: K. Chang

March 29-30

Tango meets contemporary dance in this Ringling Museum's New Stages presentation, when the French-Argentine tango company joins forces with the New York-based Kate Weare Company for Sin Salida (The Embrace).

JoAnn Falletta Image: Courtesy Sarasota Concert Association

April 3

Conductor JoAnn Falletta—hailed by The New York Times as “one of the brightest stars of symphonic music in America”—brings the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to the Van Wezel as part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series. Piano soloist Fabio Bidini will perform Brahm’s Piano Concerto No. 2

Music in the Park at the Bradenton Riverwalk. Image: Courtesy Realize Bradenton

March 29

Realize Bradenton’s free outdoor concert series at the Bradenton Riverwalk continues Friday evening with the folk and bluegrass ensemble, Passerine. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase dinner—proceeds benefit Realize Bradenton’s youth, art and music programs.

Guillermo Figueroa Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

March 31

Shorter, more accessible works by classical music composers is the idea behind the orchestra’s Discovery series, which concludes with Latin American and American pieces like Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Codero’s Ínsula tropical and Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Guillermo Figueroa is the guest conductor.