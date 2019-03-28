Weekend Planner
Your Top 4 Things to Do: March 28-April 3
Free Music in the Park with Passerine and more.
Union Tanguera & Kate Weare
March 29-30
Tango meets contemporary dance in this Ringling Museum's New Stages presentation, when the French-Argentine tango company joins forces with the New York-based Kate Weare Company for Sin Salida (The Embrace).
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
April 3
Conductor JoAnn Falletta—hailed by The New York Times as “one of the brightest stars of symphonic music in America”—brings the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to the Van Wezel as part of the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers series. Piano soloist Fabio Bidini will perform Brahm’s Piano Concerto No. 2
Music in the Park
March 29
Realize Bradenton’s free outdoor concert series at the Bradenton Riverwalk continues Friday evening with the folk and bluegrass ensemble, Passerine. Bring a picnic basket, or purchase dinner—proceeds benefit Realize Bradenton’s youth, art and music programs.
Sarasota Orchestra Discoveries Series: Music of the Americas
March 31
Shorter, more accessible works by classical music composers is the idea behind the orchestra’s Discovery series, which concludes with Latin American and American pieces like Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Codero’s Ínsula tropical and Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto. Guillermo Figueroa is the guest conductor.
