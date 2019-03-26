Air Conditioning Company Picks New Vice President of Finance

Tim Russell Image: Courtesy Clay Cone

Naples’ Conditioned Air—an air conditioning service company that operates in Sarasota, Manatee, Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties—recently hired Tim Russell as its vice president of finance. Russell will assume the role from senior vice president and chief financial officer Carol Papesh, who is retiring and has accepted a position on the company’s Board of Directors. Russell has lived in Southwest Florida for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Conditioned Air, he was the chief financial officer for Fusion Industries and director of finance and business development for its predecessor, Stevens Industries.