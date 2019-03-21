  1. Health & Fitness
Sarasota County Ranked No. 6 in Florida for Health Outcomes

The study examined length of life, quality of life and self‐reported health status.

By Staff 3/21/2019 at 1:49pm

Image: publicdomainpictures.net

Sarasota County was ranked No. 6 out of Florida's 67 counties in a new county-by-county analysis of health outcomes created by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Manatee County was ranked No. 19 in the study, which examined length of life, quality of life and self‐reported health status. Sarasota County was ranked No. 6 last year, as well, while Manatee County was ranked No. 17.

