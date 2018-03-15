Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

Sarasota County ranks as Florida's sixth healthiest county and Manatee County ranks as the state's 17th healthiest county, according to new data compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The rankings were created by examining information about physical environments, social and economic factors, health behaviors and clinical care. Sarasota County ranked high for health behaviors and clinical care and low for physical environment, while Manatee County ranked high for quality of life and low for clinical care and social and economic factors. The top three healthiest counties in Florida, according to the data, are St. Johns County, Collier County and Martin County.