New Partnership Aims to Improve Job Descriptions, Workforce Development
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with CareerEdge Funders Collaborative and The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is partnering with the workforce development nonprofit CareerEdge Funders Collaborative, The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and other organizations to improve companies’ ability to recruit talented employees. As part of the Chamber's year-long Job Data Exchange project, CareerEdge will work with the manufacturer PGT Innovations and Four Winds Network Services to use open data tools and resources to make manufacturing job information clearer and more accessible. With improved job descriptions, educators can better tailor their curricula and job candidates can more effectively prepare themselves.