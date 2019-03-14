Weekend Planner
Your Top 6 Things to Do: March 14-20
Disney’s The Lion King roars into the Van Wezel, WBTT presents a love letter to Aretha Franklin and more.
Disney's The Lion King
Opening March 14
Broadway’s megahit Elton John-Tim Rice musical about young Simba, his villainous uncle Scar, and the rest of the characters from the Disney movie finally roars into Sarasota, for a long run through March 31 at the Van Wezel. Meet the actor who plays Simba here.
Noises Off
March 20-April 20
Broadway director and comedic actor Don Stephenson (among his credits, he directed Titanic at Lincoln Center and appeared in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) directs Asolo Rep's new production of the Michael Frayn classic farce about theater folk struggling to get through their own farce, titled Nothing On. (Previews are the 20th and 21st.)
Buyer & Cellar
March 20-April 14
The Drama Desk Award-winning one-man comedy about a guy who finds work in the basement mini-mall of a superstar (could we be talking about Barbra Streisand here?) comes to Florida Studio Theatre’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre. The New York Times called it “the most talked-about new comedy of the season” when it premiered in 2013.
Love Sung in the Key of Aretha
March 13-April 28
If you want to catch Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s musical tribute to the one and only Queen of Soul, you’d better hurry. We hear limited tickets are still available for this show that includes more than 30 of her beloved hits.
Pavel Haas Quartet
March 15
Next up for Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series is the Prague-based musical ensemble, hailed by Gramophone as “the world’s most exciting string quartet.” On the program are works by Shostakovich and Beethoven.
EarShot and Sarasota Orchestra
March 14 and 16
The National Orchestral Composition Discovery Network—better known by the snappy title, EarShot—joins the Sarasota Orchestra for the first time to present new works by four emerging composers: a chamber concert at 5:30 p.m. March 14, and an orchestra concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, both at Holley Hall.
