New Training Program Focuses on Improving Communication Skills

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is offering a new training program that covers "breaking through the communication barriers" and runs 8:30 a.m.-noon Thursday, April 11, and Thursday, April 18, at the college's Lakewood Ranch campus, 7131 Professional Parkway E., Sarasota. The class will be facilitated by Larry Face and Jaime Marco and is intended to help people improve their communication skills by recognizing and controlling the role that emotions play in communications, learning different communication styles and more. Registration is $275.