Workforce Development Nonprofit Offers New Auto Technician Training

CareerEdge Funders Collaborative is again partnering with four dealerships to provide a fast-track path to becoming an automotive technician.

By Staff 3/13/2019 at 11:59am

Image: Pixabay

The workforce development nonprofit CareerEdge Funders Collaborative is again partnering with four automotive dealerships to provide a free fast-track path to becoming an automotive technician. The training program runs 4-8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings at Suncoast Technical College, 4748 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, beginning Monday, April 8, and continuing through Monday, June 24. Participating employers include Gettel Automotive, Sunset Automotive Group, Peterson Toyota of Sarasota and Wilde Automotive.

