Estate Planning and Elder Law Firm Adds Two New Attorneys

Dominique Shephard and Slade Dukes Image: Courtesy Jennifer Kistler

Sarasota's Boyer & Boyer, P.A., recently hired two new associate attorneys: Dominique Shephard and Slade Dukes. Shephard focuses on elder law issues, primarily Medicaid asset protection, Medicaid eligibility and long-term care counseling. She graduated magna cum laude from Spelman College in Atlanta and received her Juris Doctor from Louisiana State University. Dukes, meanwhile, works on elder law and guardianships, as well as probate and estate planning. He has practiced law for more than 12 years in Florida and earned his Juris Doctor from Stetson University and a bachelor of arts and master of arts from the University of Florida.