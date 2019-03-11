College Names New Dean, Chief Diversity Officer

Bill Woodson Image: Courtesy New College of Florida

New College of Florida recently hired Bill Woodson as its dean of outreach, engagement and inclusion and chief diversity officer. In this newly created position, Woodson will spearhead relations with the greater Sarasota community. Prior to joining New College, he served as assistant dean at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. While there, he oversaw admissions, career services and student life functions for four master of business administration programs, and led the college’s community engagement and corporate outreach efforts.