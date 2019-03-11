City Upgrading Wastewater Piping Near Park

A map showing where construction is taking place Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

The City of Sarasota recently contracted with Halfacre Construction Company to replace wastewater force main piping near Gillespie Park. The existing piping is more than 50 years old and is part of the wastewater system that transfers wastewater directly back to the nearby wastewater plant. Work on the project began late last month. The parking lot on Osprey Avenue north of 10th Street will remain closed for the duration of the project, but the park will remain open. Completion is expected to occur this summer.