Craig Warzecha Named New GM of Bradenton Marauders

Warzecha joined the Pirates in 2015 and became the assistant general manager of the Marauders in 2017.

By Staff 2/7/2019 at 10:06am

The Pittsburgh Pirates' spring training home opener is Feb. 24.

Image: Andy Menarchek/Flickr

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Craig Warzecha as the new general manager of the Bradenton Marauders. The announcement was made by Pirates senior director of Florida and Dominican Republic operations Jeff Podobnik. Warzecha succeeds Rachelle Madrigal, whose final day with the organization will be February 25.

Warzecha joined the Pirates in 2015 and became the assistant general manager of the Marauders in 2017. In addition to overseeing the sales team for Pirates spring training and the Marauders, he has played a pivotal role in the daily operations of LECOM Park.

“I’m excited to celebrate the first decade of Marauders baseball this year and look forward to continuing the growth of our tradition of bringing entertainment to the Sun Coast,” Warzecha says.

The Pirates' spring training home opener is Sunday, February 24 at 1 p.m. The Marauders open the 2019 home slate on Saturday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. Pirates spring training season tickets, group tickets, weekend packages, and single game tickets are on sale now. Marauders season tickets, group tickets, and All-You-Can-Eat five game plans are currently available; single game tickets go on sale on February 15.

