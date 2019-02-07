Community Meeting Set for Upcoming Construction at Orange Avenue and MLK Way

The City of Sarasota will host a community meeting to discuss potential impacts from an upcoming water main replacement project on Orange Avenue from 19th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The project, part of the city’s ongoing water main replacement program to enhance the reliability and safety of the system, is scheduled to begin in the spring. The associated construction and road resurfacing will result in a partial closure of the Orange-MLK intersection. School bus and public transit stops are also expected to be temporarily impacted.

A community meeting about the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St. Staff from the city’s utilities department, along with representatives of Sarasota County Schools and Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT), will be available to answer questions and provide more details.