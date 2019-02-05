Here's Everything You Can Do This Valentine's Day in Sarasota

Ditch a night-in and explore the town! Image: Shutterstock

Tuesday, Feb. 12

With so many spectacular restaurants in Sarasota, it's hard to pick one. Lucky for you, Taste Dining & Travel has organized a Progressive Valentine's Dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Siesta Key Trolley will take couples to three different restaurants across town: Chef Rolf's, DaRuMa and Tokaj. With a portion of the proceeds benefitting Meals on Wheels, each ticket covers the cost of appetizers, wine, dessert and coffee at these locations. Reserve a ticket online.

Wednesday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 17

Surprise your sweetie with a heart-shaped pizza from California Pizza Kitchen. Order any pizza option from the restaurant's menu and make a special request for the thin-crust only addition at no extra charge. It's perfect for a romantic night in.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Head to Siesta Key Beach to say "I do" it all over again. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to renew their wedding vows on the sandy shores of the beach. This nondenominational wedding service is timed right when the sun sets, making it the perfect setting for photos. Advanced registration is required here.

Thursday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 17

Inspired by the recently opened "Knights" exhibit at the Ringling Museum, enjoy a feast fit for a king at the museum's in-house Muse restaurant. The special Valentine's menu will feature vegan-stuffed poblano peppers, savory herb roasted chicken breasts and wasabi crusted tuna--all served at rose petal-adorned tables from 5 to 8 p.m. Finish the evening with a Knights Toast. Reservations are available here.

The Sarasota Chorus of the Keys is an a-cappella group that's ready to fulfill every rom-com fantasy. A quartet will travel anywhere in Sarasota to sing two romantic love songs and deliver a rose to that special someone. Contact the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys at (941) 371-6644, or use a mail-in form here.

Thursday, Feb. 14

A lavish feast can be shared between two at home. Orders can be placed at Boca for its special Valentine's Day meal with options like a 12 0z. filet, a 6 oz. lobster tail, house Bibb salad and half a dozen chocolate strawberries, along with choice of sides like maple and bacon-glazed Brussel sprouts, truffle parmesan fries and sweet corn succotash. All orders must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12 for pick up on Thursday. More information on their additional in-store champagne special here.

Thursday, Feb. 14

Creative-minded couples can participate in a DIY-craft workshop for two starting at 6 p.m. at Create U DIY Workshop. Once your couples project is complete, get your vows renewed by an officiant, and enjoy cupcakes and a champagne toast. Tickets available online.

Thursday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 17

Animal lovers everywhere can experience the joy of helping out a friend in need by adopting a sea creature this month. Choose the entry-level $30 gift for an adoption certificate, a letter from the animal's caregiver and a photo, or the $100 adoption package, which features a personalized adoption sheet, a letter from the caregiver, a photo of the animal and a plush animal. All proceeds benefit Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. More information can be found here.