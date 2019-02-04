Farmers Market Fundraiser Takes Place March 3

The Sarasota Farmers Market Image: Christopher Austin

The Sarasota Farmers Market is holding its second annual Taste of the Market fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, on Lemon Avenue, between First Street and Main Street. The event will feature live music, raffles, a disco dance competition, food from market vendors and a cash bar. The market is a 501(c)(3). Money raised at the party will support hiring police and crossing guards to ensure safety at the market, as well as renting portable restroom facilities and more. Tickets are $35 ahead of time and $45 at the door.