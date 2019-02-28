$500,000 Donation to Fund Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Scholarships

Andrew and Judith Economos Image: Courtesy New College of Florida

Andrew and Judith Economos recently donated $500,000 to New College of Florida to fund scholarships for students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (popularly known as STEM). The Archimedes Scholars Program, named after the Greek mathematician and scientist, will provide a $10,000 scholarship each year to a New College student and a $5,000 scholarship each year to two graduates of high schools in Sarasota or Manatee County pursuing studies in a STEM field. The Economos are funding the Archimedes Scholars for the next five years, with the goal of broadening the scholarship program after the pilot phase.