  1. Features
  2. 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Hanging Out With the Art Crowd in 1991

When the local arts crowd gets together the very atmosphere is redolent with famous names, serious politics, and lots and lots of money.

By Robert Plunket 2/26/2019 at 1:13pm Published in the March 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

A Syd Solomon painting.

Image: Courtesy Allyn Gallup Gallery

Theater parties are the most fun, opera parties the most social, but if I were stranded on a desert island with only one party to attend, I’d sure hope it was an art party.

Particularly in Sarasota. When the local arts crowd gets together the very atmosphere is redolent with famous names, serious politics, and lots and lots of money.

Take the Jimmy Ernst opening at the Corbino Galleries. The town’s intelligentsia turned out in full force. I happen to be in the middle of Francis Steegmuller’s biography of Jean Cocteau and guess what? The same names that were in the book were at the party. Aside from the Ernst clan, (Grand-Dada Max and son Jimmy have passed away but Eric is still carrying on the family tradition—he just left for six months in Japan where he will paint and absorb oriental influences and eat strange foods) I noticed Soulima Stravinsky, Igor’s son and a notable composer in his own right. Reading about his childhood spent amidst the most influential artists of the 20th century was fascinating indeed. (By the way, my favorite story in the whole book has a Sarasota twist. It concerns the time John Ringling North commissioned the older Stravinsky to write “The Circus Polka” and then got George Balanchine to choreograph it. Unfortunately, just as Merle Evans raised his baton for the very first rehearsal, the entire corps de ballet—a herd of 50 elephants—unaccountably panicked and took off in an easterly direction. A distraught Balanchine chasing a herd of elephants—all of them clad in pink tutus—down Fruitville Road must have been a sight to behold.)

And speaking of Fruitville, who would ever guess that it would suddenly have become fashionable? But that’s exactly what happened now that Syd and Rita Adler have sold their Lido Shores house and moved out to a big spread past the interstate. The Adlers are big collectors and they also threw a party for the Jimmy Ernst exhibit, a Sunday afternoon barbecue complete with country-and-western band and a cow-milking contest.

The Adlers have three enormous greenhouses full of orchids, but what fascinated me most was their dog. He sits in the swimming pool up to his neck for hours on end. Then he jumps out and with the unerring instinct dogs have for such things he runs up to the old ladies who can’t run away in time and shakes all the water off. Other interesting sights include John Chamberlain and Syd Solomon. When they get together, watch out. All the sedate bankers and lawyers looked on with a touch of longing as the boys ran around like a couple of seventh graders, snapping pictures and having a great old time.

All of this was just the prelude to the art party of the year—the Ringling Museum Gala. Imagine having dinner with those enormous Rubenses staring down on you. It was a very humbling experience. You sit there lost in contemplation. The unfathomable mysteries of human experience pass through your mind. What prompts the creative urge in our species? Will our puny little works last half as long as these? And where on earth did Annette Scherman get that hat? What’s it made out of, anyway? Mylar?

First the guests gathered for cocktails in the New Gallery, where Joe Jacobs’ exhibit, This Is Not a Photograph, was opening. The exhibit is real good, so good I went back for a second look a week or so later, right after Margaret Len Tang’s concert. (She’s the brilliant Chinese musician who plays the piano with her elbows.) Anyway, as good as the exhibit was, it was an evening when Art had met its match. The social goings-ons were of such a high order that it seemed like an episode out of Dynasty. You practically expected Marjorie Marsh and Helen Griffith to slug it out in the lily pond. Or terrorists to burst in and mow everybody down. It was that dramatic.

Dynasty got Henry Kissinger; the Ringling got Florida’s new Secretary of Commerce—not too impressive until you realize that his name is Jeb Bush. The Vice President’s son turned out to be a tall young man who seemed very grateful to be away from Tallahassee, if only for an evening. I’m afraid to report that for once Mr. Chatterbox’s inexhaustible curiosity failed him. He could not think of a single question to ask Jeb. For a moment he flirted with the possibility of shouting questions about Jeb’s father’s involvement in the Iran arms deal (which is very fashionable for reporters to do at the moment) but a warning look from Virginia Ruggiero (loyally wearing a pin from the museum shop) put an end to that idea.

Besides, there is no getting around that the real stars of the evening were Joe and Grace Penner. You know the Penners. They are, arguably, Sarasota’s most interesting couple. The fact that they keep a slight distance from the local social whirl only makes them more noteworthy—and more mysterious. Grace, of course, is Sarasota’s own Jackie Onassis. She is beautiful, famous for her clothes, always off in Europe or decorating the Governor’s Mansion. And Joe, aside from heading the Ringling board, is building that new office tower downtown (“This Above All” it says on the sign) that has Bay Plaza so upset.

Unlike most of the men mentioned here, however, he does not have a famous father. It is my sad duty to report that Joe Penner is not the son of the famous radio and vaudeville comedian of the same name. To anyone over 60, the original Joe Penner was a celebrity of the first rank. Who can forget his famous gaglines, “You na-aasty man!” and “Don’t dare dooo that!” And of course the immortal “Wanna buy a duck?” It was the “Where’s the beef?” of its day. Joe Penner died of a heart attack in 1941. He was only 36 years old. But like I say, forget about him, as he has nothing to do with any of this.

Anyway, it was quite an evening. But since some loyal readers are beginning to complain that I’m getting too nice (“Boy, have you sold out”) let me point out that I found a bone in my red snapper and that the sound system didn’t work right and that Grace Penner’s Bill Blass was at least two years old. Still, the glamour was undeniably there. And as a steady rain washed the marble floors of the museum’s veranda, as I watched Florence and Saul Putterman  twirl around the dance floor to the strains of “New York, New York,” as I stood at the bar and listened as Eric Cushing describes how sometimes, late at night, in the privacy of his own room, he writes poetry he never shows to anybody, I kept thinking: This is the way it ought to be. The Party of the Year? Could be…

Filed under
40th Anniversary, mr. chatterbox
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

Photographers Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, Brad McCourtney and Chad Spencer span the region to capture the things people do and the places they go, from sunrise to moonrise.

The People, Milestones and Game-Changing Events That Made Us Who We Are

A decade-by-decade look at Sarasota over the past 40 years.

Eight Sarasotans Who Shaped Our Past

The secret lives only Mr. Chatterbox knows.

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: A Bizarre Look at Sarasota History (from 1986)

Anna Bird Schooncraft. Remember that name.

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

Let's take a (sometimes cringey) walk down memory lane.

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Mr. C. Breaks Major Political News, Pontificates on Art, and Attends Every Party He Gets Invited to and Quite a Few He Doesn’t

November 1986 was a busy month for Mr. C.

Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

Our Homes 200 advertising section premiered in 1981, showcasing homes for sale at $200,000 and up (“the loftier price brackets,” explained our publisher).

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: A Night In the Life of Sarasota

There are eight million stories in the Naked City. Fortunately for us all, Mr. Chatterbox could only find about seven in Sarasota. Here they are. It’s Saturday, Feb. 7, 1987…

Our First Restaurant Review Reminds Us That This Town Has Always Loved Italian Food

In November 1991, Sally Fine reviewed Bella Roma, Cafe Baci and Cafe Beneva—and discussed the "pleasures and perils" of Sarasota dining.

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Fame and Fortune on the Book-Tour Circuit

Mr. Chatterbox reflects on the success of his book, Love Junkie, in October 1992.

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

From our early days as Clubhouse Magazine to now, here's a retrospective of our favorite covers. (That hair! That fashion!)

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Why, at the Height of Its Power, in the Late 20th Century, Did Sarasota Suddenly Collapse?

In June 1998, a fever dream causes Mr. C. to think about what future visitors would think of Sarasota.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Grape Dispenser

A New Wine Shop Offers Unusual Finds and Personalized Guidance

12:10pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

40th Anniversary

Our First Restaurant Review Reminds Us That This Town Has Always Loved Italian Food

11:59am By Sally Fine

Nonprofits

Food Bank to Kick Off Summer Anti-Hunger Campaign on March 31

02/25/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

WEEKLY PLANNER

Clambakes, the Venice Italian Feast and Carnival, and More Local Dining Events

02/20/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Education

Booker Middle Principal Picked for National Arts Education Nonprofit Board

2:17pm By Staff

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Mr. C. Breaks Major Political News, Pontificates on Art, and Attends Every Party He Gets Invited to and Quite a Few He Doesn’t

1:36pm By Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Hanging Out With the Art Crowd in 1991

1:13pm By Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Fame and Fortune on the Book-Tour Circuit

12:59pm By Robert Plunket

Limelight

Denim & Diamonds Shindig

10:58am Photography by Lori Sax

Remember When?

The People, Milestones and Game-Changing Events That Made Us Who We Are

02/25/2019 By Susan Burns, Pam Daniel, Ilene Denton, Cooper Levey-Baker, Kay Kipling, and Megan McDonald

Fashion & Shopping

Street Style

Sarasota Street Style: Cool Things We Saw People Wearing

4:01pm By Heather Saba

Through the Years

Big Hair, Neon and More: 40 Years of Fashion

1:46pm By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Retail

New Lamborghini Dealership Opens

02/21/2019 By Staff

Retail

2018 Holiday Shopping Totaled $707.5 Billion

02/15/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

40th Anniversary

Remember When You Could Buy a Siesta Key Penthouse for $219,000?

12:47pm By Staff

Real estate

Free Class Covers How to 'Close Up' Your Florida Home

02/25/2019 By Staff

Deals

Benefits Company Leases New Office Space

02/25/2019 By Staff

40th Anniversary

A Look Back at 40 Years of Sarasota Magazine Covers

02/25/2019 By Staff

Real estate

Home Sales Down Statewide in January

02/22/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Expensive Home on Siesta Key

02/21/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Education

Booker Middle Principal Picked for National Arts Education Nonprofit Board

2:17pm By Staff

New hires

Manatee County Names New Acting County Administrator

2:02pm By Staff

Picture This

A Day in the Life of Sarasota

1:42pm Photography by Jenny Acheson, Everett Dennison, Chris Lake, Brad McCourtney, and Chad Spencer

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Mr. C. Breaks Major Political News, Pontificates on Art, and Attends Every Party He Gets Invited to and Quite a Few He Doesn’t

1:36pm By Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: A Night In the Life of Sarasota

1:24pm Photography by Robert Plunket

40th Anniversary

The Best of Mr. Chatterbox: Hanging Out With the Art Crowd in 1991

1:13pm By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

02/22/2019 By Staff

Fitness

New Outdoor Gym Opens Saturday

02/21/2019 By Staff

Health care

Cardiac Care Office Adds New Physician

02/13/2019 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/12/2019 By Staff

Conferences

USFSM to Host Conference on Opioid Abuse

02/11/2019 By Staff

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe