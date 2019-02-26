  1. Arts & Entertainment

Booker Middle Principal Picked for National Arts Education Nonprofit Board

LaShawn Frost was recently selected to serve on the board of the Arts Schools Network.

By Staff 2/26/2019 at 2:17pm

LaShawn Frost

Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Schools

LaShawn Frost, the principal of Booker Middle School, was recently selected to serve on the board of the Arts Schools Network, a nonprofit that works to provide leaders in arts schools with quality resources, support and networking opportunities. The association is made up of arts leaders, schools and organizations from around the country.

