Medical Office Adds New Physician Assistant, Physician Liaison

Adriana Naidel (left) and Cayla McCrory Image: Courtesy Sara Roberts

Allure Medical's Lakewood Ranch office recently hired Adriana Naidel as a physician assistant and Cayla McCrory as a physician liaison. Naidel earned her master of science in physician assistant studies from South University and has more than a decade of experience in the health care industry. McCrory earned her bachelor of public health from the University of Tampa and began her career in the pharmaceutical industry. Allure Medical performs minimally invasive treatments for advanced vein disease, cosmetic procedures, dermatology, stem cell therapy and hormone replacement. Based in Michigan, the company has locations throughout Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky and Wisconsin.