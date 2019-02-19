  1. News & City Life
College Launches New Collaboration With Virtual Reality Company

Ringling College of Art and Design recently launched a new partnership with Flight School.

By Staff 2/19/2019 at 2:20pm

Ringling College of Art and Design's virtual reality program recently launched a new partnership with Flight School, a creative studio that works on virtual reality development. Through the new partnership, Ringling College students will collaborate with Flight School staffers to create a playable virtual reality game. In the first year of the partnership, three Ringling College game art students have been working with Flight School to create a virtual reality game that will be introduced at this year's SXSW festival.

