Four Sarasota Neighborhoods Designated 'Opportunity Zones'

A map showing Sarasota's 'Qualified Opportunity Zones' Image: Courtesy City of Sarasota

Four areas in the City of Sarasota were recently designated as "Qualified Opportunity Zones" as part of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The program provides tax advantages for individuals and corporations that invest in the zones, which were selected based on poverty rate, family income, unemployment and other factors. You can view or download a map showing the four zones here.