Congresswoman From Orlando Headlines Democratic Party Dinner

Rep. Val Demmings, D-Orlando, will serve as the keynote speaker at the annual Kennedy-King Dinner of the Sarasota County Democratic Party from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24. At the event, the party will also recognize Sarasota City Commissioner Willie Shaw with its Champion Award. The dinner takes place at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets are $150.