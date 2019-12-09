Matt Beall Named CEO of Beall’s, Inc.

Matt Beall Image: Courtesy Photo

Bradenton-based retailer Beall’s Inc. announced Friday that Robert Matthews Beall III (Matt) has been named the company's chief executive officer. Beall is the fourth member of the Beall family to lead the company, and is the great grandson of its founder, Robert Matthews Beall, Sr. He received his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Florida and his MBA from Stetson University. Prior to joining Beall's in 2004 and working his way up to president of the company, he was an assistant buyer for Ross stores. He assumes the role of CEO from Steve Knopik, the first non-family member to lead the company, who will remain with the company as its executive chairman.