U.S. Unemployment Rate Remains Steady at 3.5 Percent

The U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 3.5 percent (5.8 million people unemployed), according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Notable job growth occurred in health care and professional and technical services; job numbers also rose in the manufacturing industry, reflecting the end of a General Motors strike. In the major worker groups, unemployment rates for adult men (3.2 percent), adult women (3.2 percent), teenagers (12 percent), whites (3.2 percent), blacks (5.5 percent), Asians (2.6 percent), and Hispanics (4.2 percent) also showed little or no change in November.