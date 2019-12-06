AC/DC's Brian Johnson Donates Property to All Star Children’s Foundation

Brenda and Brian Johnson Image: Courtesy Photo

AC/DC rocker Brian Johnson and his wife, Brenda, recently donated a property to All Star Children’s Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the foster care system. The organization sold the property for net proceeds of $335,000.

All Star has nearly completed its Sarasota-based “Campus of Caring,” which includes a state-of-the-art center for trauma-focused clinical services. The campus also features six foster family homes that provide children who have experienced abuse or neglect, ages 0-18, with a family-style home environment and comprehensive, trauma-sensitive treatment. Siblings will be kept together, and parents and caregivers will also be offered a range of innovative services. All Star also serves children in the region’s child welfare system and their families on an outpatient basis.