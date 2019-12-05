WE’RE BACK ☀️ On Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c, love at your own risk. Get your very first look at Season 3 during @ExOnTheBeach: Peak of Love tonight at 9pm only on MTV 💕#SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/GWYcENXHwv — Siesta Key (@SiestaKey) December 5, 2019

Earlier this year, MTV announced that it was renewing its Sarasota-set reality TV show Siesta Key for a third season. Well, strap yourself in, because now we have a premiere date and time: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. If you're a bit fuzzy on how the cast left things at the end of season two, click here to get caught up on all the drama.