Sarasota Lawyer Receives Florida Bar Pro Bono Service Award

Jesse R. Butler Image: Staff

Jesse R. Butler, a partner with Sarasota law firm Dickinson & Gibbons, P.A., has been selected as the 2020 Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award honoree for the 12th Judicial Circuit. This award encourages lawyers to volunteer free legal services to those in need by recognizing those who make outstanding public service commitments in each judicial circuit. Butler will formally receive this award on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Florida Supreme Court. He represents clients in legal actions involving civil and commercial matters, focusing on cases involving consumer protection, product liability, legal malpractice, and general civil litigation. Butler is board-certified in appellate practice by the Florida Bar.