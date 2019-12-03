New College to Host 'Visions of the Black Experience' Film Series

The inaugural "Visions of the Black Experience" film series will celebrate, study and explore various aspects of black life experience through film, panel discussions, audience talkbacks and other related events. The series is a collaboration between New College of Florida, the Sarasota Film Festival, the Boxser Diversity Initiative, the Multicultural Health Institute and the Manasota Association for the Study of African American Life and History. This series is funded by the Mellon Foundation and the New College Foundation of Florida, among others.



The lineup of films includes:

No Lye: An American Beauty Story (2019)

Dec. 5 | 6 p.m.

A world premiere of a new documentary film by Bayer Mack that chronicles the rise and decline of the black-owned ethnic beauty industry in America. Executive producer Frances Presley Rice will introduce the screening.



Something the Lord Made (2004)

Dec. 6 | 6 p.m. (followed by panel)

A film that explores the life of Dr. Vivien Thomas, an African-American pioneer in the field of heart surgery. The film stars Mos Def, Gabrielle Union and the late Alan Rickman.



Back to Natural (2019)

Dec. 7 | 11 a.m.

A documentary film about the contemporary natural hair movement, followed by a discussion with natural hair stylist Monique Moore.



An American Ascent (2014)

Dec. 7 | 1:30 p.m.

A documentary film about the first black rock climbing expedition to the highest mountain in North America.



Oscar Micheaux, the Czar of Black Hollywood (2014)

Dec. 7 | 6 p.m

Oscar Micheaux was an African-American author, film director and independent producer of more than 44 African-American themed films.