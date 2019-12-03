Grants
Literacy Program Receives $100,000 Grant From Manatee Community Foundation
The grant will support the school district in providing opportunities such as free family nights and summer programs for pre-K students.
An investment of $100,000 from Manatee Community Foundation’s "Success Through Literacy" fund will provide ongoing funding to the Soar in 4 program, a community initiative facilitated by the Manatee County School District that advances childhood success and school readiness. The grant will support the school district in providing opportunities such as free family nights and summer programs for pre-K students that build essential connections through interactive, play-based learning.