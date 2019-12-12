  1. News & City Life
Local Entrepreneur Offers Franchise Opportunities for Athletics Program

Stacey Horton is the founder of Major Cheer, an after-school cheer program.

By Staff 12/12/2019 at 5:49pm

Major Cheer coach and franchisee Ashley Matthews, Major Cheer founder Stacey Horton, and Dominique Jackson, Major Cheer and Cheer Jam coach

Image: Courtesy Photo

Stacey Horton, Bradenton-based entrepreneur and founder of Major Cheer, an after-school cheer program, has announced the launch of a franchise program to expand and grow the business. Major Cheer allows students the chance to learn the sport of cheerleading in a fun, structured, after-school program format. Horton began teaching cheerleading in an after-school program format in 2000, when her children were attending Myakka City Elementary School. Formerly known as Cheer Jam, Major Cheer was launched as a full-scale, after-school cheerleading program, including summer camp programs. Horton and her team currently coach 400 students at schools throughout Sarasota and Manatee. Franchise opportunities were introduced in 2019, and a list of current locations can be found at majorcheer.net.

Local Entrepreneur Offers Franchise Opportunities for Athletics Program

12/12/2019 By Staff

