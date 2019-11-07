  1. News & City Life
DeSantis Appoints Jack Bispham to Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board

Bispham is the owner-operator of Red Bluff Plantation and will serve a four-year term.

By Staff 11/7/2019 at 3:43pm

Jack Bispham

Image: Lori Sax

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Myakka City's Jack Bispham to the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board. The owner-operator of Red Bluff Plantation, Bispham received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida. He is appointed to a four-year term, pending confirmation by the Florida Senate. Governing Board members are unpaid citizen volunteers who set policy for the District, whose mission is to manage the water and related resources of west central Florida to meet the needs of current and future water users while protecting the environment.

 

water
