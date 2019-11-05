Sarasota Conservationist Named President of TREE Foundation

Elizabeth Moore Image: Everett Dennison

Sarasota conservationist and philanthropist Elizabeth Moore has been named president of the TREE Foundation, an international nonprofit organization based in Sarasota dedicated to tree and forest research, exploration, education, and conservation. Moore will begin her three-year term as president on Jan. 1, 2020. She was elected president during the TREE Foundation's Oct. 8 board meeting, where two new board members, Alan Winston and Michael Dexter, were also elected.