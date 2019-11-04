Five Tips on How to Improve Your Community From Richard C. Harwood

Richard C. Harwood Image: Courtesy Photo

Author and motivational speaker Richard C. Harwood came to Sarasota last week to discuss his new book, Stepping Forward: A Positive, Practical Path to Transform Our Communities and Our Lives, and to encourage community members to turn outward to work toward the common good. Harwood is the president and founder of The Harwood Institute, a nonprofit that works to create methods for people and communities to come together to solve major problems. Harwood's visit to Sarasota was sponsored by The Patterson Foundation, which uses Stepping Forward as part of its Aspirations to Actions initiative.

In an interview before his talk, Harwood laid out some of his key points: