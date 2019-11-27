Sarasota County Area Transit to Host Series of Network Redesign Open Houses

Sarasota County will host four open houses to allow residents and users of the Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) system the opportunity to share ideas about a redesign of the SCAT network and services. The county has been exploring SCAT mobility redesign concepts in order to better meet the needs, demands, and expectations of the community. The SCAT transit network needs to keep pace with the county's changing landscape and traffic patterns, as well as with rapidly evolving mobility technology.

All four meetings will be identical and are open to the public. Citizens are invited to attend any time during the following hours:

Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30-7 p.m.

Selby Public Library, Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St., Sarasota

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave, Sarasota

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 3:45-5:45 p.m.

Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave, Venice