Seven Products Our Beauty Editor Used to the Last Drop

Kjaer Weis's new cleanser and toner. Image: Courtesy Photo

When it comes to our beauty and skincare products, it's easy for years to pass without an update—or even an upgrade. But because advances in beauty technology are happening at the speed of light, it’s always important to pause and reassess what we're using—from dog shampoo to stem-cell skincare. So I've rounded up the best of the latest trends that have earned a place in my makeup bag.

It’s no secret that I’m a major fan of Kjaer Weis—there is something utterly fresh and clean about everything for the face and body, and it’s as organic as it can get. Enter the latest additions to the line: the cleanser ($95) and toner ($85, both pictured above). Not only does the soft, gel-like cleanser effectively remove all makeup, but it’s also calming. Follow it with a quick spritz of the toner and you have hydrated and re-balanced skin. Plus, the scents are dreamy. If I could accurately describe them, I would. But I was in Bluemercury downtown recently – they have sample bottles to give it a go yourself. Bluemercury, 1500 Main Street, Sarasota. (941) 365-0020

Alastin Skincare’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36. Image: Courtesy Photo

Two things on my must-do-better list: Sunscreen and preventing this neck from aging. Addressing the first, Alastin Skincare’s HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36 ($55) is a revelation. Not only is it lightweight, with broad-spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection, it also protects against environmental pollution and it has a universal tint that enhances most skin tones. It’s the first thing I put on in the morning before taking the dogs for a walk; I love the just-right tinted coverage.

Nectifirm Advanced. Image: Courtesy Photo

Second, that neck thing. As much as I prefer organic and natural skincare when possible, I tend to lean on science for combatting aging. Enter: Nectifirm Advanced ($133). It’s next-gen technology based on the ecosystem of the skin’s microbiome, plus eight peptides that helps skin appear firmer and lifted while lessening the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Not to mention that those in the know at Sarasota Facial Aesthetics rave about the results. Get both products at Sarasota Facial Aesthetics, 1445 South Osprey Ave., Suite 2, (941) 955-8384.

Flamingo razor Image: Courtesy Photo

I was of the mind that a razor is a razor is a razor. Well, that’s changed since the Flamingo razor ($9.99) came on my radar. The team raised the bar on shaving after spending years talking to women (what a concept!) who shared the nuances of their personal care rituals and how typical razors fell short. Use this once and it will be clear that they did not overlook those edges of our bodies that need extra attention. Target, 101 N. Cattlemen Road, (941) 360-7520

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35. Image: Courtesy Photo

Speaking of: here's another kind of sunscreen, this time for the eye area. Who knew? I recently discovered Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 ($74)—they say it visibly improves the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles, while protecting the delicate eye area against photoaging with 100 percent SPF 35 mineral sunscreen. I say it’s great coverage, and if it comes with all of those benefits then...yay! L. Spa, 556 Pineapple Ave., (941) 906-1358

Augustinus Bader’s The Cream. Image: Courtesy Photo

Brace yourself (and maybe your credit card) because Augustinus Bader’s The Cream ($265) is right there at the cutting edge for stem cell skincare. Get this: the stem cells found in skin lie dormant, awaiting an activation signal to repair the damage inflicted by life and environmental factors. The patented technology TFC8—Bader's proprietary "Trigger Factor Complex"—is comprised of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules that are found naturally in the skin. It’s a repairing force in an ultra-lightweight cream that guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin cells, creating an optimal environment for the body's innate processes of repair and renewal. That’s a lot, but all I know is that I can see the results after a lotta life has happened to my skin. It’s crazy good, and I guess for the price it should be. Saks Fifth Avenue, 120 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. (941) 364-5300

Malin + Goetz Dog Shampoo. Image: Courtesy Photo

Lastly, this one is for the love of our fur kids, especially those with sensitive skin. The Malin + Goetz Dog Shampoo ($28) is infused with natural botanical amino acids to gently cleanse fur and skin without drying, stripping or irritating. And I can attest that fur dries soft and oh-so-shiny. Malin + Goetz, malinandgoetz.com