Agriculture
Visit Sarasota County, Discover DeSoto Update Local Farm Guide
To better inform visitors about local agricultural offerings, Visit Sarasota County and Discover DeSoto have updated their popular Local Farm Guide to provide more information about what the region has to offer. The guide provides color-coded information about locally owned farms, farmers markets, community gardens, culinary events and farm resources. A map also highlights which farms give tours and are open to the public and more. For more information, click here.