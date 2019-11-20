Patterson Foundation Contributes $100,000 to Season of Sharing

In recognition of the first $500,000 raised by the community for Season of Sharing, The Patterson Foundation has contributed $100,000 to the region’s annual campaign to help people on the verge of homelessness. To catalyze additional giving, The Patterson Foundation will make additional $100,000 contributions each time the community raises $500,000 between now and Jan. 31, 2020. There is no cap on the number of $100,000 contributions the community can activate during the campaign. Since 2010, the foundation has contributed $4.3 million to the initiative.