Philanthropy
Laurel Civic Association Reaches '50-50-50 Challenge' Goal
The challenge was to match donations up to $50,000 made in 50 days to recognize the 50th anniversary of the organization.
The Laurel Civic Association has successfully raised more than $50,000, meeting the terms of its "50-50-50 Challenge," a pledge made by the William E. Schmidt Foundation to match donations up to $50,000 made in 50 days to recognize the 50th anniversary of the organization. By the November 5, 2019 deadline, the association had raised $58,191, unlocking the $50,000 from the Schmidt Foundation as well as an additional $10,000 from Gulf Coast Community Foundation for meeting the goal. An inaugural gift of $10,000 was made by Stephen and Janine Marrone; additional gifts were made by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice Presbyterian Church and individual donors in the community.