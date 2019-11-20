Laurel Civic Association Reaches '50-50-50 Challenge' Goal

Kirsten Fulkerson, senior vice-president for philanthropy at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Michael D. Fluker, executive director of Laurel Civic Association, Mike Small of the William E. Schmidt Foundation, and Judy Cahn, board chair at Gulf Coast Community Foundation, celebrate the announcement of The 50-50-50 Challenge. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Laurel Civic Association has successfully raised more than $50,000, meeting the terms of its "50-50-50 Challenge," a pledge made by the William E. Schmidt Foundation to match donations up to $50,000 made in 50 days to recognize the 50th anniversary of the organization. By the November 5, 2019 deadline, the association had raised $58,191, unlocking the $50,000 from the Schmidt Foundation as well as an additional $10,000 from Gulf Coast Community Foundation for meeting the goal. An inaugural gift of $10,000 was made by Stephen and Janine Marrone; additional gifts were made by the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the Allen Wirtz Nobbe and Jo Bowen Nobbe Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Venice Presbyterian Church and individual donors in the community.